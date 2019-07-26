Various News: Kofi Kingston Welcomes Jacky Heung As WWE’s First Ambassador to China, Flip Gordon Not Working PWG Event, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

– WWE has posted a video in which Kofi Kingston welcomes Jacky Heung as WWE’s first ambassador to China.

– PWG has announced that Flip Gordon will not be competing at tonight’s Sixteen event due to injury. He will be replaced by Andy Brown against Trey Miguel. Here’s the updated card:

* The Rascalz (c) vs. LAX (PWG World Tag Team Championship)

* Brody King vs. David Starr

* Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, & Puma King vs. Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus

* “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. Jungle Boy

* Darby Allin vs. MJF

* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent?) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)

* Andy Brown vs. “The Fresh Prince of Mid-Air” Trey Miguel

Due to an injury, Flip Gordon will not be at SIXTEEN. Trey Miguel will now be facing Andy Brown! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) July 24, 2019

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

*Impact Champion Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin in a Streetfight.

*X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Jake Crist.

*Kiera Hogan vs. Jordynne Grace.

*Moose in action.