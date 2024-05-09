Kofi Kingston Reveals Which Historical Figure He’d Want To Wrestle

Kofi Kingston was asked which historical figure he’d want to wrestle, and he named a recent political figure. The WWE star appeared on the Battleground Podcast and during the discussion, he was asked who he would face if he could compete against any historical person. He gave a tongue-in-cheek answer, naming former US President Barack Obama.

“I mean, maybe…I’d like to wrestle Barack Obama because it’d kind of be like wrestling The Rock,” Kingston said (per Fightful). “You know what I’m saying? Barack out there, people say they have similar voices and all that. Maybe Barack Obama. Just to say that I say that I wrestled, just to say that I beat a president because if I’m wrestling, if I’m getting to book the match.”

He concluded, “Yeah, maybe Barack. It’d be a good little match.”

Kofi Kingston will face Rey Mysterio in a King of the Ring tournament first-round match at a WWE live event this weekend.