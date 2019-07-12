Kofi Kingston Would Like To See A Match Between The Undertaker and Sting

In an interview with Planeta Wrestling, Kofi Kingston said that he would like to see a match between the Undertaker and Sting finally happen, although it seems unlikely now that Sting is retired. Here are highlights:

On his schedule as WWE Champion: “I’m definitely extremely busy but I’m not stressed at all. I think I’ve been around long enough to know what it entails to be WWE Champion. I’ve done a lot of media and had lots of experience. Especially with [Xavier] Woods and [Big] E, we’re constantly busy. We go to Los Angeles to film things here and then maybe do some video game stuff. Being busy is something I’ve been used to for sure. Having traveled with guys like CM Punk, I knew how busy it could be. So, I knew what to expect as far as being champion and having to bear the load of the company on your back. It’s always going to be just busy and doing your part. When you’re champion of the company, it’s your responsibility to prove that you belong there. I’m more than up to the challenge. I’ve been waiting for this moment for over eleven years. It’s infinitely more busy but in the best way possible because this is what you want as champion.”

On performing in Spain: “I love coming to Spain and I’m so happy to..I hope that we come to Spain at some point in time. Spain is one of my favorite places to go. I think the Spanish culture is very passionate in general so they bring that same passion to WWE shows. I’m sure people will be even more excited. I hope that I’m on the show when WWE does go back because because like I said, Spain is awesome. The Spanish people are awesome to perform in front of and it’s something I look forward to all the time.”

On The Undertaker vs. Sting: “Fantasy booking. We never thought we’d see Sting and Undertaker going toe to toe. From what I know, I think this was rumored to happen at a WrestleMania a while ago but obviously it didn’t go down that way. It is something that tickled my fancy as a wrestling fan for life knowing that Sting and Undertaker are two legends. To see them go at it would be a dream come true for a lot of people. I would love to see that. If I could be a fan for a minute, if that match were to go down, I think that would be something special.”

