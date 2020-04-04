Kofi Kingston Says WWE Has Followed the CDC Guidelines and Taken the ‘Proper Precautions’ During the Coronavirus Pandemic

– Rick Ucchino recently spoke to WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston for his No Holds Barred Radio show (via Sportskeeda). During the interview, Kingston discussed WWE not cancelling its TV show during the current coronavirus pandemic. Below are some highlights.

Kofi Kingston on WWE following the CDC guidelines and not cancelling shows with the coronavirus: “Number one I wanna say that, you know, WWE has done a great job in terms of following like CDC guidelines. In terms of people being in close contact. Number one having the matches and the shows without fans in the crowd. We also only had essential personnel in the building. We have taken all the proper precautions to kind of, you know, protect ourselves and the people that we hold dear – the WWE Universe.”

Kingston on putting smiles on faces: “One of the greatest things about WWE, and I take so much pride in being a WWE Superstar for this reason, is that we do push through and we put genuine smiles on people’s faces.”

Kingston on Superstars wanting to provide people with entertainment in these trying times: “We’re in a state of incredible uncertainty, where there are so many people around who are… they’re scared, they’re nervous. They don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. We’re kind of all in the same boat. But like I said, as WWE Superstars we want to be people that can provide the audience with a sense of relief – A time period, even if briefly, where you don’t have to worry about what’s going on in the world.”