Kofi Kingston Explains Why He No Longer Wants WWE Dream Match With Shawn Michaels

Kofi Kingston is set to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank on Sunday, and in an interview with Inside the Ropes ahead of the event, Kingston discussed the WWE “dream match” concept and explained by he no longer has one.

When asked who his dream opponent would be in WWE, Kingston mentioned that he’s moved beyond the idea of a dream match with one particular opponent since a previous WrestleMania moment likely wouldn’t be able to be topped:

“Dream OPPONENT! Man! Oh, so I always used to say, like, having a match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania would be THE BEST! It would be my dream….but I think it was WrestleMania 32 where myself, Woods and E had a match against the League of Nations. But AFTER the match, we got in the ring with Stone Cold and Mankind, and Shawn Michaels – and granted it wasn’t like a match that we had, but I got to twerk with Shawn Michaels! I’ve been saying this since that happened… Like, I don’t feel like… Nothing is really going to top that! You know what I’m saying? For opponents or… You know, it was a twerk-off! It was a little twerk-off. So, yeah, that was the one. I don’t really have one anymore!”

At Money in the Bank, Kingston will look to capture the WWE title for the first time since losing it to Brock Lesnar on the debut edition of SmackDown on FOX back in October of 2019.