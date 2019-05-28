Kofi Kingston Says He Loves Performing in Saudi Arabia

– Sports360.com recently spoke to WWE World heavyweight champion Kofi Kingston. Below are some highlights.

Kingston on returning to his homeland of Ghana: “The last time I was there was 1993 or 1994. I had the chance to go back after my third year in college – my dad took a bunch of people from college over to Ghana every summer and I opted not to go as I wanted to file for jobs and get ready for real life as an adult, and it’s one of my biggest regrets that I didn’t go. Now it means so much more going back there as WWE Champion, and seeing people and showing that anything is possible. That’s a powerful feeling and I really can’t wait to go back and get in touch with my roots – it’s been too long and I can’t wait to be back there.”

Kofi Kingston on performing in Saudi Arabia: “The crowd and the energy is incredible. I love going to Saudi Arabia because the energy is just awesome It’s almost like a second Wrestlemania over there with the pyro and all the events that go on, it’s an incredible experience and has a special place in my heart. I was part of the promotional tour before the event and was able to go there and meet the people, embrace the culture and it was one of the greatest experiences of my WWE career.”

Kingston on looking forward to going there: “I did one event with some kids and young adults and they were telling me how they didn’t actually believe we would come, they thought it would be cancelled last minute, so the fact we have gone there takes on a whole new meaning for the development of the country. I look forward to every single time we go there.”