– Kofi Kingston did a recent interview with WFF talking a variety of subjects. Below are some highlights.

On Bischoff & Heyman Joining WWE As Executive Directors: This is amazing news. I think everybody will benefit from having two of the greatest minds in the history of wrestling actually dictating storylines and developing characters. It’s a plus for everybody involved. For people on the roster looking to have character changes, people looking to have different and unique rivalries. I think it’s a great situation, especially for the fans. You guys get to witness the results of these creative minds getting back into the business at the highest level. I’m really excited. I’m looking forward to working with Eric Bischoff on the SmackDown brand.

On The End Of The PG Era: It’s out my pay grade to classify what is PG and what’s not. All I know is that we are going out of our way to make sure we entertain people and draw fans in. Braun and Bobby [crashing through the stage] was so intense. That’s what people are looking for. They are looking to be entertained in different ways. That was different and definitely had a lot of eyes turned towards it. I’m looking forward to seeing how much more we can push the envelope.

On His Next Goal: The next goal is to become the best world champion that I can possibly be. I’m gonna keep on exceeding expectations. Every opportunity that I’m given, I’m just trying to blow it out of the water and give people something to remember for the rest of their lives. Keep on trucking, as they say.

On The Goals Of New Day: For us, it’s always been the goal, for one of us to be a singles champion where the other two are tag champions or even all three of us are singles champions. We’ve never considered ourselves to be just a tag team. We’ve always considered ourselves to be more of a faction to where we’re able to achieve the highest levels of the industry at different points. We are greedy. We want all the titles and all the gold.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WFF with a H/T to 411mania.