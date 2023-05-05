Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Inducted Into Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are among the latest inductees into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame. The organization announced the latest inductees into the Alumni Hall of Fame on Friday, which includes the New Day members. You can read the full announcement below:

Boys & Girls Clubs of America Welcomes Nine New Faces to Alumni Hall of Fame

Last night, during Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 117th annual national conference, the legacy youth-development organization welcomed nine new faces to its 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame class.

Held in Orlando, this year’s ceremony gathers youth development leaders and stakeholders from across the nation to recognize and honor the impact of nine individuals who attribute their time at a Boys & Girls Club as a key part of their journey to becoming successful adults.

From award-winning media personalities to sports icons and coaches, and other top industry professionals, the 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees reflect the outstanding outcomes Boys & Girls Club members can achieve when they have safe spaces, caring mentors and life-enhancing opportunities during their formative years.

Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame welcomed:

* John Quiñones, ABC News Correspondent

* Michael S. Regan, US Administrator, Environmental Protection Agency

* Rick Carlisle, NBA Head Coach (Indiana Pacers)

* Vera Jones, former ESPN Analyst and Author

* Kofi Sarkodie-Mensah (aka Kofi Kingston), WWE Superstar

* Austin Watson (aka Xavier Woods), WWE Superstar

* Marvin L. McIntyre, Founder & CEO, Marvelous Enterprises

* Tony Alva, Professional Skateboarder

* Shayla Cowan, Emmy-nominated film and TV producer, Chief of Staff, Will Packer Productions (part of the first all-Black team to produce the Oscars)

As leaders and role models, these honorees share a passion for helping the next generation of kids and teens achieve great futures. They also serve as key examples of what’s possible young people have access to high-quality youth development programs, like those found after-school and during the summer at a Boys & Girls Club.

“Every year, we are honored to welcome top industry leaders and professionals into our Alumni Hall of Fame during this special induction ceremony,” said Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.” “On the heels of celebrating our 5,000th Boys & Girls Club milestone, we are reminded of the power of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s mission and the opportunity we have to shape the future with great leaders.

Additional highlights of the 117th National Conference include a celebration party led by DJ D-Nice, youth talent performances and closing remarks by Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame member and supporter, former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez.