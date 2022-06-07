Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods to Host Hashtag Sports Awards

– Hashtag Sports has announced that WWE Superstars Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will host The Hashtag Sports Awards ceremony scheduled for July 12 in Las Vegas Nevada. The Fourth Annual Hashtag Sports Awards ceremony will be held at The Cosmopolitan:

The Hashtag Sports Awards set the benchmark for effective fan and consumer engagement. The ceremony will take place during Hashtag Sports 2022 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on July 12.

The Hashtag Sports Awards is where media executives, CMOs, athletes, entertainers, creatives, producers, gamers, and storytellers all come together to recognize & inspire those who do it best on the biggest stage. This is your can’t-miss recognition and networking night for sports, content and entertainment’s doers and creators.