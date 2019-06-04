wrestling / News

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Set For Smackdown

June 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has set a new match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, pitting the New Day against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. The WWE Twitter account announced, as you can see below, that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will face Owens and Zayn tonight ahead ofg Kingston’s WWE Championship defends against Dolph Ziggler at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday.

Also set for tonight is Goldberg’s first-ever Smackdown appearance, Bayley on “A Moment of Bliss,” and Lars Sullivan’s first interview on the main roster.

