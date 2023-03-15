Kohei Suwama Thanks Kenoh For Doing AJPW & Pro Wrestling NOAH Crossover Match

AJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH are having a crossover match, and AJPW managing director Kohei Suwama has thanked Kenoh for being part of it. Kenoh and Manabu Soya will face AJPW World Tag Team Champions Naoya Nomura and Yuma Aoyagi on NOAH’s March 21st show, and Tokyo Sports reports that Suwana publicly discussed the match and singled out Kenoh for praise.

Kohei Suwama (who is a different person from the wrestler Suwama) said according to the outlet, “Thanks to Kenoh-kun, the tickets for Ota Ward are on the move. If it’s sold out, I’ll get a free ticket.” He also reportedly sent Kenoh a letter of appreciation for appearing on the show.

Kenoh and Soya will also face off with GHC Tag Team Champions Masa Kitamiya and Daiki Inaba on March 19 before they face Kenoh and Soya.