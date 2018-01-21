Koko B. Ware Says He Wasn’t Invited to 25th Anniversary of Raw, Claims He Hasn’t Heard From WWE Since His Hall of Fame Induction

– Cerrito Live released a new episode featuring WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware, and they talked about the upcoming 25th anniversary of Raw. Koko B. Ware was featured on the first edition of Monday Night Raw in 1993, losing to Yokozuna. According to B. Ware, he was not one of the legends invited to appear the show, despite his being a part of the first episode of Raw. He added that he hasn’t heard from WWE since he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

The 25th anniversary of Raw is set for tomorrow, January 22. The event is being held at the Barclays Center in New York City, New York. The show will be broadcast live on the USA Network.