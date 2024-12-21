Komander Comments On Winning TV Title at ROH Final Battle

As previously reported, Komander won the ROH World Television Championship at last night’s Final Battle event in the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. In a post on Instagram, the new champion commented on his achievement.

He wrote: “I am so happy, my first international championship, I am living a dream, I am daydreaming, I am thinking so many things with gratitude and in the people who have accompanied me along this path where the story of Komander begins, and in the people who have joined this story I just want to say thank you to you who have believed in me and I will continue honoring God, honoring my loved ones in heaven are celebrating with me. I will continue learning and looking for the best version, the sky is the limit.”