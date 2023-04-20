UPDATED: Komander Gives Emotional Promo After Signing With AEW

As reported last night, Komander is All Elite and has officially signed with AEW. In an interview with Lexy Nair, Komander gave an emotional promo about the news.

He said: “Thank you for everything. I feel great. I’m very, very, very excited. I don’t believe this.”

The rest of the promo is in Spanish, but has been translated by Fightful.

He added: “God is good and God’s timing is always right. I just want to say this: Mom, Dad, we made it. I thank my family for never leaving me by myself. I apologize, I can’t speak that much because this is years work to be here. I want to hold these tears, but they are of happiness, of hard work, and I want to tell all the people that supported me & that were with me during the roughest times that we are here now and the story of this human being who will fight for everything. The world keeps learning about us, so I want to thank you all for bringing me here and will go even more further because I owe it to the people who supported me. Thank you AEW for welcoming me, and thank you God for this. My family, this one is for y’all because you all never left me. To my mom & my brothers, we will move forward. Fight for your dreams because everything is possible of you have faith, if you have discipline, and if you have respect for those in your profession.”