Komander Not Cleared For Tonight’s AEW Collision, Tony Khan Making Changes To Card

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Komander has not been cleared and will not be wrestling on tonight’s Collision. Khan said he was making changes to the card after Komander was injured on Rampage last night. He had been scheduled for a match with PAC.

He wrote: “Due to an injury at the hands of @Takesoup last night on #AEWRampage, AEW medical won’t clear

@KomandercrMX to wrestle tonight. Based on this, we’ve been working on card changes to tonight’s show to make sure that we have a night packed with great action on #AEWCollision TONIGHT”