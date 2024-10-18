wrestling / News

Komander Wins TV Title #1 Contenders Match On ROH TV

October 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Komander Willie Mack ROH TV Image Credit: ROH

Komander is the new #1 contender to the ROH World Television title, winning a title shot on this week’s ROH TV. Komander defeated Willie Mack on Thursday’s show to earn a shot at the title.

The current World Television Champion is Brian Cage, who won the title at WrestleDream from Atlantis Jr. No word as of yet on when Komander.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Komander, ROH, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading