Komander Wins TV Title #1 Contenders Match On ROH TV
October 17, 2024 | Posted by
Komander is the new #1 contender to the ROH World Television title, winning a title shot on this week’s ROH TV. Komander defeated Willie Mack on Thursday’s show to earn a shot at the title.
The current World Television Champion is Brian Cage, who won the title at WrestleDream from Atlantis Jr. No word as of yet on when Komander.
A future shot at the #ROH World Television Championship hangs in the balance as @KomandercrMX takes on @Willie_Mack right now on #ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/wydp28w9Jv
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 17, 2024
