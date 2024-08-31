wrestling / News

Komander vs. Buddy Matthews Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision

August 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Komander and Buddy Matthews for tonight’s AEW Collision on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Undisputed Kingdom vs. FTR
* Buddy Matthews vs. Komander
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos, Lee Moriarty & Johnny TV
* Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata

