wrestling / News
Komander vs. Buddy Matthews Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision
August 31, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Komander and Buddy Matthews for tonight’s AEW Collision on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Undisputed Kingdom vs. FTR
* Buddy Matthews vs. Komander
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos, Lee Moriarty & Johnny TV
* Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata
TONIGHT@PREMIER_Center Sioux Falls, SD
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama
Komander vs @SNM_Buddy
After an amazing display in the Rampage main event last night @komandercrMX collides vs #HouseOfBlack’s Buddy Matthews 1-on-1 for the first time ever TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/d1Jn4Db7cL
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 31, 2024