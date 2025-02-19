wrestling / News

Komander vs. Lee Johnson Title Match, More Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV

February 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH HonorClub TV Komander vs Lee Johnson Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor announced a World TV Title match with Komander defending the belt against Lee Johnson on tomorrow’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Several other matchups have also been confirmed. Here’s the current lineup:

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Komander (c) vs. Lee Johnson
* Rachael Ellering vs. Abadon
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Fuego Del Sol
* The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) in action
* Billie Starkz in Action

