Komander vs. Lee Johnson Title Match, More Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV
– Ring of Honor announced a World TV Title match with Komander defending the belt against Lee Johnson on tomorrow’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Several other matchups have also been confirmed. Here’s the current lineup:
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Komander (c) vs. Lee Johnson
* Rachael Ellering vs. Abadon
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Fuego Del Sol
* The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) in action
* Billie Starkz in Action
