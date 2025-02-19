– Ring of Honor announced a World TV Title match with Komander defending the belt against Lee Johnson on tomorrow’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Several other matchups have also been confirmed. Here’s the current lineup:

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Komander (c) vs. Lee Johnson

* Rachael Ellering vs. Abadon

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Fuego Del Sol

* The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) in action

* Billie Starkz in Action

The time has finally arrived! @BigShottyLee will face ROH World TV Champion @KomandercrMX with the title on the line! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/cWj0I6wJlV — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 19, 2025

Gates of Agony @ToaLiona & @thekaun are back in ROH tag team domination TOMORROW NIGHT! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/B0fXVfkTEV — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 19, 2025

.@BillieStarkz aims to bounce back with a win as she steps into the ring TOMORROW NIGHT! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/GGpF9Zm5CZ — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 19, 2025

.@RachaelEllering & @abadon_AEW RETURN to ROH action as they clash TOMORROW NIGHT! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/7EaTFOqloo — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 19, 2025