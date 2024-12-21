wrestling / News
Komander Wins TV Championship at ROH Final Battle
We have a new ROH Television Champion following Final Battle in Komander. Komander won the Survival of the Fittest Match at Friday’s show to capture the title, defeating Blake Christian, Brian Cage, AR Fox, Willie Mack, and Mark Davis. Komander defeated Christian last to win the title.
The win marks the first title for Komander in AEW or ROH, and ends Cage’s reign at 70 days. Cage won the title from Atlantis Jr. at AEW WrestleDream.
The #ROH World Television Champion, 'The Machine' Brian Cage defends his title tonight at the Hammerstein Ballroom!


'The Machine' Brian Cage showing why he is the Champ!


Willie Mack is fired up!


What sequence by AR Fox!


Davis is relentless as he goes after Brian Cage!


#AndNEW!!! #ROH World Television Champion is KOMANDER!


