Konami Set To Compete At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII
STARDOM’s Konami has been announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. Barnett announced on Wednesday that Konami will make her US debut at the show, which takes place on April 17th.
Konami is 1-0 in Bloodsport, having previously competed at Bloodsport Bushido which took place in Japan.
The lineup for the show, which will air on Triller TV+, is:
* Miyu Yamashita vs. TBA
* David Modzmanashvili vs. TBA
* Tom Lawlor vs. TBA
* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBA
* Simon Gotch vs. TBA
* Shinya Aoki vs. TBA
* Jonathan Gresham vs. TBA
* Natalya vs. TBA
* Royce Isaacs vs. TBA
* Maika vs. TBA
* Leyla Hirsch vs. TBA
* Konami vs. TBA
A former amateur Shooto champion trained by @MegaMeguCat and a terror of Stardom, made her Bloodsport debut at Bloodsport Bushido last year.
Now she intends to bring her brand of violence to the US and Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII is the perfect place for it.
KONAMI is… pic.twitter.com/FY3fy9up8B
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 12, 2025
