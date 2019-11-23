Konnan Added To Expo Lucha Philly For Q&A

Masked Republic has announced that Konnan has been added to the upcoming Expo Lucha in Philadelphia for a Q&A about ECW and it’s lasting impact. Here’s a press release:

Expo Lucha Philly Adds Konnan History of Lucha In ECW & It’s Lasting Impact Q&A For VIP Attendees

Expo Lucha, the Masked Republic produced lucha libre fan convention, announced earlier this year that the next stop on the national tour for the convention will be Philadelphia, PA on August 15-16, 2020 at the historic 2300 Arena to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the luchadores arriving in ECW and the lasting impact they have had on the wrestling business.

And now, it has been announced that for VIP Platinum and VIP Gold (limited remain) attendees, the luchador and power broker most responsible for the 25 years we have all spent under the influence of lucha libre, Konnan, will host a special private Question and Answer session. Taking place Friday night, August 14th, Konnan and guests will talk about exactly how he, Rey Mysterio, Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera, La Parka and others came to be part of the extreme revolution and what came next. From ECW to WCW to WWE to Impact Wrestling, MLW and beyond plus his personal journey back to Mexico, no topic or question is off limits. Attendees will also get a chance to ask their own questions – and if you know Konnan,you know he’s known for keepin’ it 100!

There are only two ways to be able to attend this special private Expo Lucha Konnan Q&A. One is to purchase a VIP package from ExpoLucha.com. VIP Platinum packages are already sold out on the site, but a limited number of VIP Gold packages remain. The other way is to book a Travel + Ticket package through Wrestling Travel (WrestlingTravel.org). Wrestling Travel has a very limited number of Platinum packages remaining plus Gold packages available.

For non-VIP attendees or those who can’t be in Philadelphia on August 14th, 2020, general admission convention tickets for the August 15-16, 2020 convention will go on sale on Friday, December 5th, 2019 at Expo Lucha.com. Live show only (no convention access) tickets will go on sale on January 2, 2020 only through the 2300 Arena Box Office and 2300Arena.com. The Saturday August 15th “Under The Influence (of Lucha Libre)” show is headlined by Dragon Lee vs. Laredo Kid in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match and will feature Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera, Super Crazy, Mr. Aguila (Essa Rios), Damian 666, Black Taurus, Taya Valkyrie and more. The Sunday, August 16th Legends of Lucha Libre show will feature Dr. Wagner Jr, Tinieblas Jr. & Alushe, Octagón, Solar, Pirata Morgan and many more.

