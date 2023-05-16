Konnan Says AEW Needs To Capitalize On Tensions Between CM Punk And The Elite, Not Avoid Them

On his latest Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan addressed CM Punk’s return to AEW and what it could mean for the promotion as a whole (via Wrestling Inc). While some have suggested splitting the AEW roster could avoid backstage problems in the future, Konnan maintains that the smart business decision would be for AEW to center the Punk/Elite feud on screen to attract viewers. In his mind, separating wrestlers with legitimate beef sets a poor precedent for management. You can find a few highlights from Konnan and listen to the full episode below.

On how AEW leadership should address the situation: “I would just basically tell them, ‘I think we are all in it to make money, we are past being marks for ourselves, are you here to make money or not? Can we fix this or not? Who else are you going to make this kind of money with?’ … This is going to raise your stock, wherever you look at it this is something that needs to happen.”

On the consequences of splitting the roster as a precedent: “Once you do it, now you’ve rattled a whole hornet’s nest and everybody is going to say, ‘Well they did it, I don’t want to be on this show with this guy, and I don’t want to wrestle this guy,’ and now you’ve lost command of everything.”