Konnan On What He Wants To See From Tonight’s AEW Collision Premiere

In the latest episode of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan spoke about his expectations for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, which is the debut episode for the show. He mentioned CM Punk’s return and what he’d like to see happen with the former AEW World Champion.

He said: “I would be interested in seeing him against in Samoa Joe. I would be interested in seeing him with Jay White, but not as much as Samoa Joe, and I would be interested to see him with Jericho. But here’s the thing — I’m not a fan at all of him coming back as a babyface, cause first of all, he got a lot of boos, and he’s a way, way, way, better heel. I’d rather have him come back as a heel, then I would be interested.”

Co-host Disco Inferno said he’s not interested in Punk outside of whatever drama he could cause backstage. Konnan replied: “I just don’t think he’s going to make the same mistake and do that s**t again. Because he got so much heat.“