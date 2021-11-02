Konnan Says AEW Star Questioned Why He Was Brought Into Company

Konnan worked with AEW as part of the FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz feud, and he discussed how his involvement was questioned by someone in the company during a new interview. Konnan appeared on the latest Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz feud ending early: “I loved working with FTR, I loved working with LAX, I was really pumped. I felt really bad because we went to Charlotte and one of them ripped up their arm in one of those corners, he ripped his whole arm up on TV and we had to go straight to TV, and that feud kind of ended.”

On someone questioning why AEW brought him in: “I’ve actually had a star in AEW come up to me and go, ‘I can’t believe they hired you here, you s**t on us so much.’ I go, ‘Let me correct you there, I don’t s**t on you. What’s good I put over, and what isn’t good I bury, and I do that with Raw too, and SmackDown, not just with you guys.’ Anyway, I love AEW and what they’re doing and I love the people there, much success to Tony Khan, I love that guy, he’s a real cool dude.”