Konnan Thinks AEW Will Find Loyal Fans For Upcoming UK Event

Speaking recently on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan shared his opinion on AEW’s efforts to promote their All In show in the UK for this coming August (via Wrestling Inc). Konnan believes that the company likely has not overreached and will find a receptive audience for the event. He did, however, reiterate that the biggest obstacle for AEW was currently their waning traction in the US market. You can find a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

On his expectations for AEW’s work in the UK: “First of all, England has always been a very hot crowd. When we went there with WCW, and even when Impact went there, good crowds showed up. Even when we went for the World Wrestling All-Stars (WWA) event, there was a good turnout. You can always expect good crowds to turn up and buy merchandise. They are good fans, you know?”

On the primary difficulties facing AEW currently: “I do think they have a bigger problem, which is attracting new audiences.”