wrestling / News

Konnan Thinks AEW Will Eventually Sign Matt Riddle

October 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Riddle NXT, Randy Orton

In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan explained why he thinks AEW will eventually sign Matt Riddle, who was cut from WWE last month. Riddle had a string of personal incidents, with the latest at an airport believed to be the last straw.

Konnan said: “I just think, unfortunately, I don’t think Tony can help himself. He’s like … it’s almost like you’re a sneakerhead, and the new sneaker comes out and you just have to have it. Obviously he’s kind of a rebel … and he lasted this long because he had talent and he was over. But I guess that s**t that happened in the airport was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Riddle, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading