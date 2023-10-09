wrestling / News
Konnan Thinks AEW Will Eventually Sign Matt Riddle
October 9, 2023
In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan explained why he thinks AEW will eventually sign Matt Riddle, who was cut from WWE last month. Riddle had a string of personal incidents, with the latest at an airport believed to be the last straw.
Konnan said: “I just think, unfortunately, I don’t think Tony can help himself. He’s like … it’s almost like you’re a sneakerhead, and the new sneaker comes out and you just have to have it. Obviously he’s kind of a rebel … and he lasted this long because he had talent and he was over. But I guess that s**t that happened in the airport was the straw that broke the camel’s back.“
