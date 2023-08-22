– During a recent edition of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed CM Punk comparing the debuts of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole at AEW All Out in September 2021 to The Outsiders coming into WCW in 1996. While Konnan didn’t agree with that comparison, he did think Punk and Danielson did not turn out to be a flop in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on why CM Punk’s comparison of Cole and Danielson to The Outsiders: “He was obviously wrong there. I wouldn’t say they [Punk and Danielson] are a flop because whatever success they’ve had for a company, some of it is definitely attributable to those two, especially this guy [Punk] has proven to be a draw. I think he’s the guy that got them their first million-dollar gate was Punk.”

On what Bryan Danielson brings to the AEW locker room: “To me, Danielson is like — remember when Bret Hart wanted to be an agent — having Danielson in the dressing room brings up everything because he’s knowledgable and respected by his generation and this generation. So they’re both win-wins, but you know, they spoke too soon about the Hall, Nash, and Hogan comparison.”

CM Punk made his AEW debut in August 2021. He recently made his return to the company last June after a lengthy injury hiatus.