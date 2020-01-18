Konnan Announced for February’s MLW Fightland

– MLW has announced that Konnan is going to appear at MLW Fightland on February 1. The card will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Konnan will be returning to the arena, formerly the ECW Arena, for the first time in 25 years. You can check out the full announcement below.

Konnan is coming to MLW FIGHTLAND February 1 in Philly

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com

MLW today announced that AAA Co-Founder Konnan is coming to MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $15 at: www.MLW2300.com.

The co-founder of Mexico’s premier lucha libre organization, AAA, will be in the house with a lot of business to handle.

Debuting in the historic 2300 Arena – then the ECW Arena – in November 1995. Now, he returns 25 years later after igniting a lucha revolution through America.

The guiding light of luchadores has a lot on his mind, including payback on The Dynasty for their vicious assault in New York City (watch).

Will Konnan unleash truth bombs or his trademark flapjack on the elitists?

Find out LIVE Saturday night February 1st! Get tickets at MLW2300.com.

Buy tickets starting at $15 at MLW2300.com.