Konnan Argues With Flat Earther on Twitter

October 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Konnan GFW

– Konnan took to his Twitter account to respond to a believer in the so-called “Flat Earth” theory on Twitter, which started a back and forth between the two. The Impact Wrestling star responded to the Twitter user after being tagged in several posts espousing the…let’s just call it a speculative theory, which claims that the Earth is actually flat and not round.

You can see the posts below, which also saw Glenn “Disco Inferno” Gilbertti roped in by the Flat Earther:

