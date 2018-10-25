Konnan Argues With Flat Earther on Twitter

– Konnan took to his Twitter account to respond to a believer in the so-called “Flat Earth” theory on Twitter, which started a back and forth between the two. The Impact Wrestling star responded to the Twitter user after being tagged in several posts espousing the…let’s just call it a speculative theory, which claims that the Earth is actually flat and not round.

You can see the posts below, which also saw Glenn “Disco Inferno” Gilbertti roped in by the Flat Earther:

Here is my last statement 2 you on da matter..2,000yrs ago Greek Mathematician Eratosthenes, who I guess must have also been in on this multi century hoax,put 2 sticks in da ground at 500 miles apart at noon, in one city there was no shadow cast in da other there was at 7 degrees — Konnan (@Konnan5150) October 22, 2018

mind this theory gained traction in the 90's when Chrisitian ministers in da midwest started taking da quote "the 4 corners of the earth" as literal.this is nothing more than video bloggers trying to generate traffic and income..exploiting the uneducated, weak-minded & desperate — Konnan (@Konnan5150) October 22, 2018

Told u that conversation was over and by your own logic why would I just listen to what somebody else says? #CASECLOSED — Konnan (@Konnan5150) October 22, 2018

Where is the photographic evidence of the ice wall's beginning and ending? https://t.co/JDwAdS00Tl — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) October 23, 2018