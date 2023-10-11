wrestling / News

Konnan Believes Dolph Ziggler Will Do OK Following His WWE Release

October 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dolph Ziggler NXT Stand & Deliver Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent edition of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed what he could see Dolph Ziggler doing following his recent WWE release. Konnan stated on Ziggler (via WrestlingInc.com), “I can definitely believe that when he leaves wrestling he will be attached to a couple of projects because he’s good-looking, he can talk, he’s likable. He’ll do okay, when you look like Dolph Ziggler you’ll f***ing do okay.”

WWE released Ziggler last month following the completion of the recent WWE and UFC merger into TKO Group Holdings.

