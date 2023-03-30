Konnan Believes Karrion Kross Needs Just One Good Storyline To Get Over

Konnan likes Karrion Kross but has not enjoyed his feuds in WWE thus far, believing he needs one good one to get him over the top. Konnan discussed Kross’ position in WWE on the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 and said that the Smackdown star is “just one good storyline away from getting over.” You can see some highlights below from the discussion, per Wrestling Inc:

On Kross’ feuds with Drew McIntyre & Rey Mysterio: “I was not a fan of that either [the McIntyre feud] and I was surprised because they’re both good workers… Unfortunately the thing with Rey Mysterio, he kind of had to play second fiddle because the thing with Dom is much hotter,” Konnan said. “So there he is kind of a victim of circumstance.”

On Kross’ potential: “He still has a great look, still has a great attitude, still has a hot chick with him, still has a cool entrance.”