Konnan Claims AEW Won’t Let Kenny Omega Work AAA Triplemania, Note On How Accurate That Is

In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan claimed that Kenny Omega was set to work AAA Triplemania but AEW wouldn’t let him due to his suspension. The event happens in Mexico City.

However, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega was not meant to be on the show to begin with. He said that AAA wanted to get him but were told that since he’s suspended he can’t work the show. However, he wasn’t booked and it’s unknown if he would have been if he wasn’t suspended.

It’s believed AAA wanted him to work a match with El Hijo del Vikingo. When Omega was the AAA Mega Champion, he wanted to face Vikingo and the match was booked before he was forced to vacate the title due to injury. Vikingo was made champion because AAA weren’t aware how long Omega would be out.