wrestling / News
Konnan Claims Impact Wrestling Will Be Going To A Better Network In The Fall
May 31, 2019 | Posted by
In the latest episode of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast (via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Konnan said that Impact Wrestling is likely going to be on a better network than the Pursuit Channel in the fall.
He said: ““I know, from what I’m hearing, they’re gonna be probably going to a better network, which is gonna be awesome.”
This goes along with reports from last week that Impact was frustrated with Pursuit, particularly over the network’s slowness to respond to the company over various issues. That report said that “everyone in the company wants the promotion to find a new TV outlet this fall.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Discusses His Shots At AEW During WWE HOF, Tyler Breeze’s Status with NXT, NXT Being on FOX, More
- Others In WWE Reportedly Agree With Jon Moxley About Creative Situation In WWE
- Eric Bischoff Says He Would Have Let DX Enter the Arena During Nitro Invasion If He Knew Beforehand
- Jon Moxley on Refusing a Line in WWE About Roman Reigns’ Cancer, Discusses Vince McMahon Still Trying to Get Him to Say It, How They Could’ve Lost Sponsorships Over It