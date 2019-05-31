Konnan Claims Impact Wrestling Will Be Going To A Better Network In The Fall

In the latest episode of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast (via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Konnan said that Impact Wrestling is likely going to be on a better network than the Pursuit Channel in the fall.

He said: ““I know, from what I’m hearing, they’re gonna be probably going to a better network, which is gonna be awesome.”

This goes along with reports from last week that Impact was frustrated with Pursuit, particularly over the network’s slowness to respond to the company over various issues. That report said that “everyone in the company wants the promotion to find a new TV outlet this fall.