Konnan Says Claudio Castagnoli Is a ‘Good Supporting Cast Guy’

Konnan may not see Claudio Castagnoli as the top guy in a wrestling company, but he believes the ROH World Champion is a good “supporting cast guy.” Konnan recently weighed in on Castagnoli’s position in wrestling on Keepin’ It 100, noting that he doesn’t see him as having the charisma needed to be a top star but fills out a roster well.

“I would always keep him,” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). “Great guy, great for locker room chemistry, which is important. He’s liked and respected by everyone, which is important. He’s good for putting together matches, plus he can go. Great shape. Not everyone… let me explain something… Not everybody is blessed with the Joe ‘David Lee Roth’ Feeney charisma. And for those who don’t know who David Lee Roth is, look up Van Halen.”

He continued, “Not everybody in Queen can be Freddie Mercury, or The Doors, or in movies, you’ve got your stars, your supporting cast, guys who have a few lines. Maybe he isn’t your star, but he’s a good supporting cast guy. Wrestling is no different. Know your lane. The problem is, everybody thinks they’re a star, whether it’s social media, podcasting, wrestling. Sometimes you have to know your role and appreciate it, and sometimes if you really believe in yourself, you go elsewhere. I think his problem, yeah, definitely is charisma, but he’s someone I would definitely keep around.”