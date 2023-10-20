Konnan Thinks CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Match Is Possible Despite Heat Between Them

Konnan is aware of the heat between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, but he thinks they could still have a match should Punk come to WWE. Rollins has been open about the fact that he has issues with Punk and doesn’t want him in WWE, but Konnan said on Keepin’ It 100 that he still sees a match as well within the possibilities should Punk end up in the company.

“You think Rollins wouldn’t wrestle Punk?” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think he would, because first of all, he wouldn’t be saying those lines about him in his promos if he had heat with him. He’s actually saying lines that Punk said before.”

Konnan went on to say, “There’s no reason, you know … Corey Graves made a statement, ‘Oh, the biggest trick the devil ever did …’ you know that [line], Punk had actually said that. There’s three lines he [Punk] said in Ring of Honor that they’re using on TV. It can’t be a coincidence. And if Rollins is saying it, it means he’s cool with it.”

It has been reported that WWE turned down Punk’s overtures to return to the company, so Konnan’s comments may well be entirely moot.