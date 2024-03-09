Konnan Comments on How AEW Should Book Queen Aminata

– During a recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, former WWE and WCW wrestler Konnan discussed AEW signing wrestler Queen Aminata. Konnan said on Aminata (via WrestlingInc.com), “I’d have her on Collision and Rampage, get a few victories, and then challenge somebody.”

Queen Aminata recently picked up her first win on AEW TV, beating Anna Jay on AEW Rampage last month. She’s also currently competing in the ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament on ROH TV. She beat Taya Valkyrie to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.