Konnan Comments On Importance of Mask vs. Mask At Tonight’s AAA Triplemania

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Konnan spoke about the importance of the mask vs. mask match between Villano IV and Pentagon Jr at AAA Triplemania tonight. The match is the finals in a tournament that also included Ultimo Dragon, Blue Demon Jr, Rayo de Jalisco Jr, LA Park, Canek and Psycho Clown. A wrestler advanced by losing, with the final two wrestlers at risk of losing their masks. Here are highlights:

On how big masks are in lucha libre: “Some people thought James Bond was cool, but there were generations of people who grew up in awe of Blue Demon and Santo. They were these suave guys, they wore fancy suits, and they always had their masks. They look so eloquent with a suit and a mask. The mask is part of the culture in Mexico.”

On how important this match is: “This is even bigger than a title match. This ain’t the Bruno Sammartino days, so no one is going to have the belt for four or five years. But a mask is different. You wear it for years. It becomes a part of your identity. You almost feel more comfortable when you wear it. Villano has worn that mask for decades, Pentagón has had his mask for 15 years. It’s part of their personality, it’s a way to make money. It’s a part of their life. And one of them is about to lose it.”

On how big mask vs. mask is: “Mask versus mask, it’s the biggest match we do in Mexico. There is no bigger prize in Mexican lucha libre than mask versus mask.”