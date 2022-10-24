Konnan Compares And Contrasts Leadership At WWE And AEW

Speaking recently on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan responded to a listener question about the variances in leadership at both AEW and WWE (per Wrestling Inc). He offered a blunt analysis of his opinions between the two promotions in the aftermath of various backstage tensions at each. You can find a couple highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

On whether WWE has “stronger leadership”: “Oh, 100%. You can see the leadership there [in the WWE]. You know, Hunter, Shawn, Road Dogg are fucking excellent leaders. And then they’ve got X-Pac coming in and out and you’ve got veterans that everybody respects, like fucking Rey Mysterio. They’re got strong leaders there. They’re very professional there. Roman [Reigns] is also a leader in the locker room.”

On the difference displayed at AEW: “I think [AEW] have got a lot of young, immature people who’ve come off the indies, but I just don’t understand, because you also got guys like Taz, Mark Henry, and Chris Jericho, and Arn Anderson, who should be regulating shit there.”