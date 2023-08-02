Konnan Complains About the Use of Thigh Slapping in Wrestling

– During a recent edition of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan addressed the topic of thigh-slapping and wrestlers visibly using it on TV for kicking maneuvers. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on how thigh slapping hurts the TV product: “I think it hurts the quality of the product, and it just hurts matches when you see it so many times. It’s something I gotta get rid of in AAA because it’s like a f***ing virus because they all got it from the indies.”

On how there are a lot of wrestlers there shouldn’t be on TV right now: “You don’t see as many good matches as you used to before. There’s so many high-quality matches compared to before… But there’s a lot of wrestlers that shouldn’t be on primetime, and you didn’t see that before, but there wasn’t 15 f***ing hours of wrestling to fill.”