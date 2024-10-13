wrestling / News
Konnan Congratulates AEW on New Media Rights Deal
– During the latest edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, former WCW and WWE wrestler Konnan discussed AEW renewing its media broadcast deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. He said on the subject (via Wrestlinginc.com), “Congratulations on getting 3 more years. Obviously, that will never, ever be printed, [I] dare anyone to. We don’t want you to get canceled, we just want the show to get better by explaining who these Japanese and Mexican wrestlers are.”
The new multi-year broadcast deal will keep Dynamite on TBS and Collision on TNT for another several years. Also, AEW pay-per-view events will be streamed on Max at a discounted rate starting later next year.
