Konnan Convinced Michael Elgin Not to Join AAA During ROH Run

– Konnan has revealed that he convinced Michael Elgin not to join AAA back when Elgin was working for ROH between 2010 and 2016, and explained why in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Konnan said that he talked Elgin out of coming to the company due to the cartel violence at the time in Mexico, but is looking to bring the Impact star in for some AAA shows now. Highlights from the interview are below:

On convincing Elgin not to go to AAA: “[Elgin’s] got the look and got the wrestling pedigree. He was originally trying to get into Triple A when he was in ROH and I was explaining to him that he doesn’t want to come here now. We were having the biggest drug cartel violence that had been seen in Mexico since the Mexico Revolution at the turn of the century. That was an actual war and this cartel violence had as many deaths as a civil war. That’s how bad it was.”

On Elgin’s success: “He ended up going to CMLL and he really did a great job there. Lucha libre – if you’ve never done it, it’s not easy to learn but he adapted quickly. I was very impressed and now that he’s in Impact, I’m gonna start giving him shows in Triple A.”

On AAA’s Madison Square Garden show in September: “You’ve gotta remember that it’s a Mexican Independence Day which is huge here in New York. There’s a lot of Mexicans and Hispanics in the Tri-State Area. We’re gonna have a card full of nostalgia and new talent that people are going to respond to … Like anything else, we’re not sure as it’s our first time here ever. There was a great precedent set with ROH, but that’s not our fanbase.”