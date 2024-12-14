Konnan Credits Anna Jay for Her Recent Progress

– During a recent edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan credited AEW wrestler Anna Jay on her recent progress. She recently returned to AEW in September following a sabbatical in Japan.

Konnan said on Jay (via WrestlingInc.com), “Anna Jay has come a long way, because if you remember, she used to be with the Dark Order – ‘Dork Order’ – and you would think ‘What’s she doing with these scrubs?’ Right?” He continued, “She went to Japan, [she] got better, but there’s still a lot of holes in her game. I think she’s a future superstar.”

Jay beat Penelope Ford in a singles bout last week on AEW Dynamite. Also at AEW Full Gear, she beat Deonna Purrazzo during the Zero Hour pre-show.