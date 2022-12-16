Konnan Criticizes AEW Roster For Not Learning From Their Veterans

Konnan has appeared on AEW TV a few times, and he recently criticized some of the company’s roster for not taking advantage of having some big-name veterans there in learning what they have to offer. Konnan spoke on the latest Keepin’ It 100 and referenced reports that some of the roster in AEW don’t make use of veterans like Chris Jericho, William Regal and Bryan Danielson. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On AEW talent not taking advantage of workouts with veterans: “How could you be a wrestler, want to make it, Brian Danielson’s willing – and Regal – to give you free classes and you’re not there? You’re a f***ing moron.”

On how the situation hurts the company and the tralent: “When you have guys that are out there and they have this knowledge and you’re not obtaining it, you don’t really give a s***, you’re really cheating yourself because these guys could teach you so many things. But if you want to stay dense, these guys [who are listening] are always going to be one step ahead of you. That place would be a lot better if you’re listening to Jericho, if you’re listening to Regal, if you’re listening to Danielson. The work would be tighter, the promos would be better, the writing would be better, but it isn’t. You’ve got a lot of guys that think they know what they’re doing and that’s why they get heavily criticized by us.”