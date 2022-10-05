Konnan Criticizes Stokely Hathaway and The Firm, Says Stokely is ‘Un-Entertaining’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan shared his thoughts on Stokely Hathaway and The Firm, calling the former ‘very un-entertaining.’ Here are highlights:

On Stokely Hathaway: “First of all, Stokely … very un-entertaining. I don’t know why he gets so much TV. People think because you criticize somebody, you don’t like them. I like this guy, but I’m not hating. I’m just stating.”

On The Firm: “Think of the panorama I just threw you. Lee Moriarty, W. Morrisey, the Gunn Brothers, and Ethan Page. Think of that crew in your mind. Do any guys look like they would actually hang out with each other?”