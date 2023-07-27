wrestling / News
Konnan Critiques AEW for How They Are Using Jay White
– During a recent edition of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan critiqued AEW’s utilization of wrestler and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. He stated the following on the subject of Jay White in AEW (via WrestlingInc.com):
“How many wrestlers are not used correctly on that show? It almost reminds me of WCW, look at all the mid-card talent we had from Disco to Rey Mysterio to Chris Jericho to everybody in between and you could only get to a certain level and it wasn’t our fault. I can’t put this totally on Jay because I think what they’ve asked him to do he’s done a good job.”
White officially signed with AEW earlier in April.
