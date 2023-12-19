Konnan Critiques Nia Jax as a Heel and Her In-Ring Work

– During a recent edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, former WWE and WCW wrestler Konnan critiqued the work of Nia Jax, who is currently feuding with Becky Lynch on Raw. Konnan said on Nia Jax (via WrestlingInc.com), “She’s all over the place [in the ring]. They really like her a lot, [but] she’s not that entertaining, though she is very unlikable as a heel. I’m not interested in this, I’m not into Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler [their feud] right now. I don’t understand Becky, who is three times smaller than Nia, [but] Nia is running away from her.”

As noted, Becky Lynch and Jax will face each other for the first time ever in a singles matchup on the January 1 WWE Day 1 edition of Monday Night Raw on January 1, 2024. The show will be held at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on January 1, 2024. It will be broadcast live on USA.