Konnan Critiques Tony Khan, Calls Him a ‘Mega Hardcore Mark’
– During a recent edition of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan shared his candid thoughts on AEW CEO and President Tony Khan, saying that Khan’s problem is that he is a “mega hardcore mark.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Konnan’s thoughts on Tony Khan’s leadership in AEW: “He obviously wants to make money. I mean, that’s what he’s all about. If he doesn’t make money, the network’s going to cut him off or his dad may say ‘f*** this,’ you know what I’m saying?”
Konnan on Tony Khan being a “hardcore mark”: “[Khan’s] obviously trying to make money. His problem is [that] he’s a mega hardcore mark which there’s a niche for that. He probably thinks there’s more people than there actually [is] and he caters to them and nobody else. I think that’s a huge problem.”
