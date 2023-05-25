– Speaking on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast this week, Konnan critiqued Tony Khan for failing to learn how to elevate talent in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on AEW mishandling talents such as Ricky Starks: “It could be heat. By the same token, and you know we’ve said this millions of times, probably other 10 guys that are in Ricky Starks’ position where they mishandled them.”

Konnan on Tony Khan not learning how to elevate AEW talents: “The thing is, everything’s hard if you don’t know how to do it. Like, I know how to elevate characters, right? But it’s weird to me that Tony, who is a mega, mega fan…that he didn’t learn how to elevate people, you know? And so, that’s kind of a head-scratcher for me.”