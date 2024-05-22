Konnan Critiques WWE Always Booking Natalya to Lose

– During a recent edition of K100 w/ Konnan & Disco, former WWE and WCW wrestler Konnan questioned WWE’s booking of veteran Superstar, Natalya. Konnan noted the former WWE Women’s Champion’s loss against Iyo Sky earlier this month on Raw in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Konnan said on Nattie (via WrestlingInc.com), “Yeah, it was good [the match between Natalya and Iyo Sky]. Natalya is always in shape, looks good, can still go, but she never wins, they never take her seriously, but I don’t know why they do her like that.”

During last night’s NXT TV, Nattie and Karmen Petrovic picked up a win over Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler.