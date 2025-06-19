– During a recent edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, AAA booker and broadcaster Konnan discussed how popular Mr. Iguana became at WWE x AAAA Worlds Collide earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on how over Iguana was at worlds collide: “He was super over. They were chanting, ‘Iguana! Iguana!'”

On how Iguana has a unique character: “In Iguana’s case, nobody looks like him. He [is] different,” Konnan stated. “Remember when WWE was pure gimmicks 30 years ago? You know, Repo Man. The Brooklyn Brawler. … Back then, there were so many gimmicks nobody stuck out, right? Since there [are] few gimmicks, he [stands] out, right? And he’s a merchandise bonanza with the iguana. I really believe that he’ll get over in WWE.”

The premium live event saw Mister Iguana compete in an opening six-man tag team pout, teaming with Octagón Jr. and Aero Star against the Latino World Order’s Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro and Lince Dorado. The show was held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California and was broadcast live and free on WWE’s YouTube channel.